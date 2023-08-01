LIST: National Night Out celebrations across the Miami Valley

MIAMI VALLEY — Communities across the Miami Valley will be celebrating National Night Out tonight.
National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships to help make neighborhoods safer.
“This nationwide event is hosted to further strengthen neighborhood bonds, promote public safety, and create lasting memories for families across the county,” the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said.
Here is a list of local National Night Out events:
Montgomery County Townships:
Harrison Township
- When: 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m.
- Where: Shiloh Church located at 5300 Philadelphia Drive
Jefferson Township
- When: 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m.
- Where: Blairwood Elementary located at 1241 Blairwood Ave.
Washington Township
- When: 5:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m.
- Where: Washington Trace Club House 600 Reeder Circle Washington Township, 454
Miami Township
- When: 6-8 p.m.
- Where: Austin Landing located on Rigby Road
Dayton Police Department:
- 5:45 p.m.- Stuart Patterson Park
- 6:25 p.m.- E. Third Street and June Street
- 7:05 p.m.- Westwood Elementary
- 7:45 p.m.- Oak & Ivy Park
Centerville Police Department:
- When: 5 p.m.-8:30 p.m.
- Where: Stubbs Park located at 255 W. Spring Valley Road
Miamisburg Police Department:
- When: 6 p.m.-8 p.m.
- Where: Miamisburg Christian Church
Moraine Police Department:
- When: 6 p.m.-8 p.m.
- Where: Wax Park at 3800 Main Street
Beavercreek Police Department:
- When: 6 p.m.-8:30 p.m.
- Where: Rotary Park, 2260 Dayton-Xenia Road
Piqua Police Department:
- When: 6 p.m.-8 p.m.
- Where: Click here for a list of locations.
