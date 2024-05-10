Levee system works to avoid flooding, Miami Conservancy District manager says

MORAINE — Heavy rains Thursday afternoon caused Eddy Orig to worry about his home and others in Moraine.

The deluge prompted the National Weather Service to issue flood advisories for Montgomery as well as Preble, Greene and Clark counties.

Orig lives near the Great Miami River and East River Landing Park in Moraine, where he said he has seen water take over the park in the past.

“This floods very easily. I’m gonna be honest, I’ve come out here. You know, it’s like straight marshlands,” he told News Center 7′s Malik Patterson on Thursday night. Orig said he’s really worried for homes in Moraine near the water.

But Mary Lynn Lodor, general manager, Miami Conservancy District, said neither Orig nor other residents have much to worry about because of the 55 miles of levees through five counties that comprise the system that handles area floodwaters.

“Homes and businesses really don’t have a risk of flooding, because our system is such a good system,” Lodor said. “We don’t have to use a lot of a lot of pumps, a lot of mechanics, it’s actually by gravity.”

The MCD on Thursday did close the park in Moraine and Miami Bend Park in West Carrollton while they store floodwaters.

Sarah Sippensteel Hall, conservancy district communication manager, said,“Their primary job is to keep our cities safe from rising river levels. They also serve as recreation access for river users during normal flows. "

Here’s how the system works: Each earthen dam has large concrete openings (conduits) at the dam’s base. During normal flows, the river runs through the conduits unimpeded. When the river rises approximately to the top of the conduit, water begins to store in the storage basin upstream.

The conduits allow through, only the amount of water the downstream channel can handle. During periods of extreme high water, it can take up to a few weeks for the storage basin to drain the backed-up floodwaters.

Sippensteel Hall said those two parks will remain closed and the MCD will post to social media when the parks reopen.

Lodor said the one product of the rough weather that does give the conservancy some concern is the debris -- often in the form of downed trees, logs and dirt -- heavy rain and storms leave in their wake.

There were at least three reports of downed trees in Montgomery County late Thursday afternoon as heavy rain passed through the region.

Nonetheless, Orig said he’ll continue to watch the water level near his home. He recalled his grandfather’s home, which was damaged by flooding.

“Real bad flooding in their basement,” Orig said. “And it’s just like, that really took it out of them. Because it’s just them. And they have to do that all themselves. And they have to go, you know, get all the people to do that. And it’s really bad.”









