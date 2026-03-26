Left lanes closed due to crash on I-75 in Montgomery County

MORAINE — Officers and medics responded to a crash on Interstate 75 in Montgomery County on Wednesday.

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Moraine Officers responded around 7:45 a.m. to a reported crash on southbound I-75 near State Route 741.

ODOT cameras show the left lanes are blocked.

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Three vehicles appeared to be involved.

Only the right lane is open.

News Center 7 is working to learn if anyone was injured.

We will continue to follow this story.

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