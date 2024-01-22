UPDATE: All lanes back open, 1 hospitalized following multi-vehicle crash on SB I-75 in Dayton

DAYTON — At least one person is hospitalized following a multi-vehicle crash on Southbound Interstate 75 in Dayton Monday morning.

>>TRAFFIC ALERT: Left lanes blocked due to multi-vehicle crash on SB I-75 in Dayton

Dayton Police officers and medics were dispatched around 7:25 a.m. on initial reports of a crash on SB I-75 between Third Street and Main Street.

All lanes are back open as of 8:10 a.m. Monday morning.

ODOT cameras showed the left two lanes were blocked and at least three vehicles were involved.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told News Center 7 that medics transported at least one person to Miami Valley Hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

I-75 at W Riverview Ave Photo from: ODOT

