Left lane closed, delays following crash on SB I-75 in Miami County

MIAMI COUNTY — Traffic is slow on Interstate 75 in Miami County Thursday morning.
Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers responded at 5:26 a.m. to I-75 SB at the 71-mile marker between Troy and Tipp City on initial reports of a crash.
Dispatchers told News Center 7 that as many as three vehicles were involved in the crash.
The left lane is closed we are seeing delays on I-75 SB in Miami County.
We will update this story.
