Left lane closed, delays following crash on SB I-75 in Miami County

MIAMI COUNTY — Traffic is slow on Interstate 75 in Miami County Thursday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

WHIO Traffic Reporter Jake Magnotta is TRACKING the backup and has ways for drivers to get around this morning on News Center 7 Daybreak.

TRENDING STORIES:

Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers responded at 5:26 a.m. to I-75 SB at the 71-mile marker between Troy and Tipp City on initial reports of a crash.

Dispatchers told News Center 7 that as many as three vehicles were involved in the crash.

The left lane is closed we are seeing delays on I-75 SB in Miami County.

We will update this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



