At least 2 hurt in multi-vehicle chain-reaction crash in Moraine

MORAINE — At least two people were hurt in a crash involving as many as seven vehicles on Interstate 75 in Moraine on Wednesday.

The crash was reported Wednesday morning on southbound Interstate 75, south of Dryden Road.

The crash, which involved both a semi-truck and a dump truck, happened after an improper lane change, according to Moraine Sgt. Andy Parish.

“(An) initial investigation point towards an improper lane change by a commercial vehicle caused the chain reaction,” Parish said.

That commercial vehicle and possibly another semi failed to stop after the crash.

At least two people sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash caused the interstate to be closed for around 1.5 hours.

The crash remains under investigation.





