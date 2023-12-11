At least 15 vehicles involved in suspected weather-related crash on I-70

MADISON COUNTY — Icey roads may have caused more than a dozen vehicles to crash on I-70 in Ohio Monday morning.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 5:30 a.m. in Madison County just west of the Miami Valley, our news partners at WBNS reported.

>> Area teen dies in crash on ice-covered bridge Monday morning

The crash involved at least 15 vehicles.

The crash appears to be weather-related, according to state troopers, but remains under investigation.

Minor injuries were reported.





