UPDATE: Power restored following outage in Preble County

PREBLE COUNTY — UPDATE @11:12 a.m.

Power has been restored after an outage in Preble County Tuesday morning.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Power restored to people in Clinton County

As many as 1,456 AES customers were without power south of New Paris near the Ohio/Indiana State line.

The outage was due to equipment power failure, an AES spokesperson told News Center 7.

Power was restored to customers just after 11 a.m. Tuesday morning.

-INITIAL STORY-

Over 1,400 AES Ohio customers are without power in Preble County Tuesday morning.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Power restored to people in Clinton County

1,456 customers are without power as of 10:23 a.m. south of New Paris near the Ohio/Indiana state line, according to AES Ohio’s outage map.

The cause of the outage is unknown at this time.

News Center 7 has reached out to AES Ohio.

We will continue to provide updates on this developing story.

©2023 Cox Media Group