Over 1,000 without power in Clinton County

CLINTON COUNTY — Over a thousand people are without power in Clinton County early Sunday morning.

At least 1,550 AES customers in Clinton County are without power as of 1:38 a.m. according to AES Ohio’s outage map.

The area of outage is concentrated near East Fork Motocross Park in New Vienna.

There were as many as 3,000 outages reported around 10 p.m. Saturday night.

The cause of the outage is currently unknown.

We will continue to provide updates on this developing story.

