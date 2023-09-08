At least 1 injured in semitrailer crash off I-75 in Shelby County

BOTKINS, Shelby County — At least one person was injured late Thursday night after becoming trapped in the wreckage of a semitrailer that overturned on the exit ramp to Botkins from I-75 South in Shelby County.

>> Family of inmate killed on I-75 while on litter duty files wrongful death lawsuit

Care Flight was put on standby but was canceled minutes later when a report from first responders indicated the person trapped had suffered a head injury, according to Shelby County sheriff’s and fire dispatch. The accident was dispatched about 11:06 p.m.

Exit ramp 104 from I-75 South has been shut down, but not the interstate, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatch.

We will update this developing report as more information becomes available.





©2023 Cox Media Group