UPDATE: Coroner on scene of crash involving semi in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — Deputies are responding to a crash reportedly involving a semi in Darke County.

Darke County dispatchers confirmed the crash was reported shortly before 10 a.m. in the area of US-127 and Children’s Home-Bradford Road.

According to initial emergency scanner traffic, “serious” injuries have been reported.

The coroner office is on scene of the crash.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and we will continue updating this story.

