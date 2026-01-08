At least 1 hurt in Greene County crash

GREENE COUNTY — At least one person was hurt in a crash in Greene County on Thursday morning.
The crash was reported in the 3300 block of Wilberforce-Clifton Road shortly before 10:50 a.m., according to a dispatcher with the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Initial reports indicated that it was a single-vehicle crash.
A dispatcher confirmed at least one injury had been reported at this time.
Additional details were not immediately made available.
We’re working to learn more.
