At least 1 hurt in Greene County crash

GREENE COUNTY — At least one person was hurt in a crash in Greene County on Thursday morning.

The crash was reported in the 3300 block of Wilberforce-Clifton Road shortly before 10:50 a.m., according to a dispatcher with the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Initial reports indicated that it was a single-vehicle crash.

A dispatcher confirmed at least one injury had been reported at this time.

Additional details were not immediately made available.

We’re working to learn more.

