At least 1 hospitalized after reported stabbing in Harrison Twp

HARRISON TWP — At least one person was taken to the hospital after a reported stabbing in Harrison Township early Sunday morning.

Officers and medics were dispatched to the 60 block of Waverly Ave on reports of a stabbing around 5:09 a.m.

>> Armed robbery leads to multi county pursuit, suspects in custody

At least one person was taken to the hospital, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant. No other preliminary details were available.

This is a developing story, we will update it as we learn more.

©2024 Cox Media Group