At least 1 dead after Ohio plane crash

MARION COUNTY — At least one person is dead after a plane crash in central Ohio.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was called to Pleasant Twp. in Marion County Tuesday morning on reports of a plane crash, according to our news partners at WBNS in Columbus.

The crash reportedly happened in a bean field approximately nine miles from the Marion Municipal Airport.

Troopers said the crash resulted in “fatal injuries,” but did not confirm how many people were injured or killed.

The plane involved in the crash was identified as a Piper PA-32-300, a single-engine plane, WBNS reported.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

