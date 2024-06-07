‘Leads really are helping;’ Father, son ask community to look out for stolen truck

GREENE COUNTY — A father and his son are frustrated after their 1990 GMC Truck was stolen right outside their home.

Jordan Kidd told News Center 7′s Malik Patterson that the truck has sentimental value and they need to find it.

The incident happened Tuesday morning after the pair stopped by their house in Greene County to grab a different set of tools.

Within 20 minutes, they noticed that the truck was gone.

They quickly realized they left their cell phones, keys, and wallets inside. Kidd said a trailer was attached to the back of the truck.

They filed a report with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, but have not heard anything since.

Kidd said his dad spent three years rebuilding the 1990 GMC and put thousands of dollars into it.

They are considering the items inside a loss, but don’t want to give up on the truck.

Kidd said he has been driving all over Fairborn and Springfield trying to find it.

“I’ve had people tell me they’ve seen it around Fairborn without the trailer. I’ve had people tell me they’ve seen it at Schneider Park and Springfield with the trailer still on it. So far, the leads really are helping,” Kidd said.

Kidd said they are willing to pay $2,500 for any leads that help them find their truck.

