Leaders urge Ohioans to take precautions with extreme cold after record-breaking snow

OHIO — We continue to see dangerously cold temperatures after record-breaking snow fell across the region.

Governor Mike DeWine is encouraging Ohioans to take precautions in this extreme cold, according to the governor’s spokesperson.

A deep Arctic air mass has driven temperatures well below normal, with wind-chill values projected to reach 20 to 25 degrees below zero from Monday night into Tuesday.

“Although the statewide threat for heavy falling snow has passed, the extreme cold is only just beginning and is expected to last for some time,” said Governor DeWine. “I encourage everyone to take caution for their own health and safety and for the health and safety of family, friends, and neighbors.”

The Ohio State Fire Marshal also warned people about space heaters.

Last winter, 108 fires in Ohio were attributed to space heaters.

They said that space heaters should be kept at least three feet away from anything combustible, never left unattended, and plugged directly into a wall outlet.

Additionally, checks should be made to ensure that chimneys and flues are cleaned annually to prevent fires, the spokesperson added.

The Ohio Department of Health has noted the risks associated with overexertion and heart attack when removing snow and ice from driveways and sidewalks.

Key advice includes taking breaks while working, staying hydrated, and consulting health care providers before engaging in physical activity in cold weather, the spokesperson stated.

Signs of hypothermia include shivering, confusion, and drowsiness.

