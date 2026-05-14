Lawsuit alleges hazing led to death of Ohio fire cadet

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed against the city of Cleveland, alleging hazing led to the death of a fire cadet.

News Center 7 previously reported that Cleveland Fire Cadet Symeon Williams died after suffering from a medical emergency during training on May 16, 2025.

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A lawsuit was filed in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas by the Symeon Williams estate against the city of Cleveland and Cleveland Fire Training Academy Lt. Vincent Russo on May 14, according to CBS-affiliate WOIO.

The complaint said Williams died “because of illegal and unlawful hazing at the City of Cleveland Fire Training Academy.”

According to the complaint, Williams was subjected to hazing acts which included “denial of proper hydration and/or appropriate food during hot weather training,” “multiple, cumulative days of overly rigorous activity without proper supervision.”

The complaint also alleges “hazing actions and/or inactions described throughout this Complaint were motivated in whole and/or in part due to decedent’s race and/or age.”

Williams’ estate is asking for damages in excess of $25,000.

Williams was described as a “loving father” to his two children.

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