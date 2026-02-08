Law enforcement warns against drunk driving ahead of Super Bowl

MIAMI VALLEY — Several law enforcement agencies have issued warnings against drunk driving ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl.

They posted the warnings on social media before the start of Super Bowl LX.

Dayton Police said that if anyone is going to any Super Bowl parties, they should not drink and drive.

“If you’re going to a party or hosting a party, have a plan for what people will do if they drink or smoke marijuana,” they said in the post. “Watch your speed and please be careful on the roadways.”

The Centerville Police Department also advised that anyone who drinks should designate a sober driver.

“There’s no need to consult the playbook,” the department said. “The winning play always involves designating a sober driver.”

The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) encouraged people to utilize many options for a sober ride.

“Designate a sober driver, use a ride share service,” they said on Facebook. “Use public transportation. If you are driving, don’t drink.”

If you see a drunk or impaired driver in Ohio, dial #677 to reach the OSHP.

