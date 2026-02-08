Firefighters respond to garage fire in Darke County neighborhood

DARKE COUNTY — Firefighters responded to a garage fire in a Darke County neighborhood on Sunday.

Pitsburg firefighters were dispatched around 3:37 p.m. to the 300 block of S. Jefferson Street on a reported structure fire, according to a Darke County dispatcher.

Scanner traffic indicated heavy smoke was visible as firefighters responded.

It was initially dispatched as a second-alarm fire, but some mutual responses were canceled, the dispatcher told News Center 7.

We are working to find out the estimated cost of damages and if anyone was injured.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

