UPDATE: 1 in custody after U.S. Marshals investigation in Trotwood

TROTWOOD — UPDATE @ 10:47 a.m.:

One person is in custody after an investigation in Trotwood on Tuesday morning.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Trotwood Police officers, and officers from the U.S. Marshals Service were spotted in the 100 block of Drexel Avenue shortly before 9 a.m.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Marshals Service confirmed to News Center 7 that they were out there on a warrant service.

“The target is in custody,” the spokesperson said.

News Center 7 was on the scene while crews were working to get the person out of a home. They had a large area blocked off with crime scene tape.

Our crew also reported seeing an animal control officer on the scene.

We’re working to learn more about the person taken into custody. We’ll provide updates as we learn more.

