Law enforcement agencies team up for joint traffic initiative

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Three local law enforcement agencies teamed up to conduct joint traffic enforcement on Monday.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, and the Dayton Police Department conducted joint traffic enforcement on U.S. 35.

A spokesperson from OSHP said the goal of this partnership was to reduce crashes and suppress crimes.

The initiative also aimed to raise awareness, provide education, and promote transparency in the community through traffic safety measures.

