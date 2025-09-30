Large police presence, SWAT reported in Richmond

RICHMOND — A large police presence has been reported in Richmond.

Richmond Police shared around 2:40 p.m. that police were in the area of the first block of S. 11th Street.

“The Richmond Police Department’s SWAT Team has been mobilized,” police shared in a social media post.

People have been asked to avoid the area.

Additional information on the reason for the police response was not initially made available.

We’ll update this story as we learn more.

