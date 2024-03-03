Large police presence reported at downtown Dayton building

DAYTON — A large police presence has been reported at a building in downtown Dayton Sunday afternoon.

At 3:55 p.m., Dayton police responded to 8 North Main Street, the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce building, for reports of a man with a knife, according to a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor.

Police initially responded to reports of a suspicious person but called for more crews.

The sergeant said police on scene believe the man has two box cutter knives.

Emergency Scanner Traffic indicates police have shut down nearby roadways and set up a perimeter.

