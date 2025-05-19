Large police presence outside Montgomery County apartment complex

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — There is large law enforcement presence outside a Montgomery County apartment complex on Monday.
Deputies responded around 2:15 a.m. to the 1000 block of Cambridge Station Road on initial reports of an assault, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch sergeant.
Dispatchers told News Center 7 that deputies were at the scene, but no other information was available.
