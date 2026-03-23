Large police presence after reports of shots fired in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — A large police presence is blocking parts of a Dayton neighborhood on Monday.
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Several Dayton police officers and some Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office deputies are in the 700 block of Edgemont Avenue.
A Montgomery County dispatch supervisor told News Center 7 that shots were fired in this area.
Photos from the scene show a SWAT truck and crime scene tape blocking the area.
Additional details weren’t immediately available.
This story is developing and we will continue to provide updates.
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