Large police investigation underway in Montgomery County neighborhood

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — A large police investigation is underway in a Harrison Township neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon.

Several law enforcement officers were spotted in the 5000 block of Willow Walk.

A Montgomery County dispatch supervisor told News Center 7 that deputies responded to reports of a wanted person in the area at 1:20 p.m.

A spokesperson with the sheriff’s office said this is a Springfield Division of Police investigation, and deputies are on scene assisting.

Our crews on scene watched a tow truck take one car away and drones flying over the neighborhood.

