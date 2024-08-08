Large fire at recycling facility in Auglaize Co. possibly caused by lightning, fire officials say

AUGLAIZE COUNTY — Fire crews in Auglaize County spent hours battling a huge fire at a recycling center overnight.

Just before midnight Tuesday, the B & G Auto and Recycling Center in Auglaize County caught fire.

A worker at the facility said the fire started with a lightning strike. Cridersville Fire Chief Rick Miller confirmed the department is investigating a lightning start as a possible cause, but it remains under investigation.

News Center 7′s Taylor Roberson talked to neighbors who watched the fire.

“There’s always something going on out here it seems like, so it’s just another night,” Bethany Purdy said.

Purdy was asleep when around 11 p.m. Tuesday her husband Holden woke her up to look at the massive fire across the street from their home.

“I looked outside and saw big fire and smoke,” Holden said. “I said ‘Oh no, here we go.”

All night long firefighters worked to contain the fire.

The Ohio EPA showed up to control water runoff and monitor impacts to waterways.

News Center 7 obtained the following statement:

Ohio EPA was on the scene, controlling firefighting water runoff and monitoring local waterways while first responders put out the fire at a recycling facility near Cridersville. No runoff reached any waterways and there is no known environmental contamination. The fire department remains on scene to monitor for hot spots.

The Purdy’s were happy to hear the Ohio EPA found no environmental contamination.





