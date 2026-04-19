Lane restrictions expected in local township

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — Lane restrictions and traffic delays are to be expected in Harrison Township on Monday morning.

Beginning at 8 am at the intersection of Siebenthaler Avenue and Catalpa Drive, crews will be working at or near the intersection, according to a spokesperson.

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Flaggers will be present to direct traffic.

Drivers who are traveling through the area should expect delays.

Motorists are urged to use caution, remain attentive to traffic control personnel, and consider alternate routes to avoid congestion.

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