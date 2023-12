SPRINGFIELD — Some lane closures will impact Traffic in Springfield in mid-December.

From 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Dec. 20, the northbound lane of North Limestone Street between High and Main Streets will be closed.

Starting late afternoon on Dec. 19, there will be no parking available along the west side of Limestone Street just north of High Street.





