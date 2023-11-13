Lane closures expected on U.S. 35 in Greene County due to road work

BEAVERCREEK — There will be lane closures on portions of U.S. 35 in Greene County this week.

Construction crews will be doing pavement work and will require overnight lane closures in both directions of U.S. 35, an ODOT spokesperson said.

Drivers will be impacted traveling on U.S. 35 between Orchard Lane and the U.S. 35 Bypass.

The lane closures will take place during the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 p.m. starting today until Friday, according to ODOT.

Law enforcement will be out maintaining traffic.

