Pavement repair to affect traffic on U.S. 35 in Greene County next week

BEAVERCREEK — Construction will impact traffic on portions of U.S. 35 in Greene County next week.

>>Election Day 2023: Ohioans to decide on 2 statewide issues today

Pavement repair work will require overnight closures in both directions of U.S. 35 between November 13-17, an ODOT spokesperson said.

The lane closures will take place on U.S. 35 between Orchard Lane and the U.S. 35 bypass.

It will take place during the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m., according to ODOT.

Law enforcement officers will be out maintaining traffic.

©2023 Cox Media Group