Lake fills with hybrid fish in time for summer fishing at Ohio’s oldest State Park

ST. MARYS — Over 200,000 saugeye fish were released into the lake at Ohio’s oldest State Park just in time for summer fishing and camping.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) released 217,000 saugeye into Grand Lake St. Marys on May 21, according to a media release by ODNR.

The popular sport fish grow quickly and are accustomed to Ohio’s reservoirs since they are tolerant of warm and shallow water.

The saugeye released were fingerlings that measured one or two inches in length. ODNR said these fish will grow to the catchable size of 13 to 15 inches by the fall of 2026.

TRENDING STORIES:

Saugeye is the hybrid offspring of a female walleye and a male sauger. These are both native fish to Ohio, according to ODNR.

Some saugeye grow as large as 30 inches long.

“Saugeye longer than 21 inches qualify for Fish Ohio recognition. Anglers who catch a qualifying fish, fish that meet specific length requirements based on species, can receive a Fish Ohio pin,” a spokesperson for ODNR said.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group