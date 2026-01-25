Kroger stores to close early due to winter weather

DAYTON — Area Kroger stores will close early Sunday due to winter weather.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Kroger will close stores in Northern Kentucky, greater Cincinnati, and Dayton at 6 p.m. today due to inclement weather.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Snow emergencies issued for local counties; What does it mean?
- Man dead after being run over while trying to clear snow from parking lot
- PHOTOS: Winter Weather in the Miami Valley
The chain plans to resume normal operations on Monday.
The decision to close early comes as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of both customers and associates during the expected severe weather conditions.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2026 Cox Media Group