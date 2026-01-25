Kroger stores to close early due to winter weather

DAYTON — Area Kroger stores will close early Sunday due to winter weather.

Kroger will close stores in Northern Kentucky, greater Cincinnati, and Dayton at 6 p.m. today due to inclement weather.

The chain plans to resume normal operations on Monday.

The decision to close early comes as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of both customers and associates during the expected severe weather conditions.

