DAYTON — Kroger will be giving away 45,000 pints of ice cream to kick off the start of summer.

On June 20, customers can download their single-use digital coupon for a free point of Kroger Brand Ice Cream while supplies last.

>> Special K cereal features first pregnant woman on cereal box

The coupon can be applied to in-store, pickup, or delivery orders.

A link to the coupon can be found at FreeKrogerIceCream.com

















©2024 Cox Media Group