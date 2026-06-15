50-year-old man seriously injured after motorcycle crashes into ditch, overturns in Miami County

MIAMI COUNTY — A 50-year-old man was seriously injured after a motorcycle crash in Miami County over the weekend.

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Around 1:15 p.m. on Sunday, Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers with the Piqua post responded to Interstate 75 Northbound near the 84-mile marker on reports of a motorcycle crash, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

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The preliminary investigation revealed that a motorcycle operated by 50-year-old Levell Thompson of Detroit, Michigan, was traveling north on I-75.

The motorcycle lost control, travelled off the left side of the roadway into the median, struck a ditch, and overturned.

Thompson was transported to Upper Valley Medical Center with serious injuries.

He was found to be at fault for the crash and cited for Failure to Maintain Reasonable Control of a Motor Vehicle and Driving a Vehicle With a Suspended License.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

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