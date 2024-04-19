Kings Island to open its doors this weekend

MASON — Kings Island will be opening this weekend.

Kings Island will officially open its for the 2024 season on Saturday.

Riders can be among the first to scream with joy on Banshee, plummet down the 300-foot drop of Orion, and speed through the woods and tunnels on The Beast.

Plus, there is plenty of fun to be had on Kings Island’s original rides like the Racer, Monster, Grand Carousel, and Scrambler, according to their website.

For kids, they can enjoy Planet Snoopy.

This includes rides inspired by their favorite Peanuts characters such as Surf Dog, Sally’s Sea Plane, and Linus Launchers.

Kings Island will be opened during the week of May 15-Aug 18., according to their calendar.

