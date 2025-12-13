Kings Island closed for weekend due to weather

MASON — Kings Island will not be open on Saturday as accumulating snow has hit the area.
The park put out the update around noon on Saturday.
The announcement came a day after the park announced it would be closed on Sunday due to forecasted extreme cold temperatures.
“Guests who have purchased tickets for Dec. 13, 2025 and/or Dec. 14, 2025, may use them any other WinterFest operating day through 12/31/2025,” park officials wrote on social media.
