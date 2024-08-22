Kings Island changes hours for rest of 2024

MASON — Kings Island has changed its hours for the rest of the year.

The park is closed Monday through Thursday but open on the weekends, according to its website.

This weekend’s hours are:

Aug. 23- 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Aug. 24- 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Aug. 24- 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Kings Island’s hours for Labor Day weekend (Aug. 30-Sept. 2) are:

Aug. 30- 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Aug. 31- 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sept. 1- 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sept. 2- 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Kings Island Soak City will be open Saturday and Sunday from 11:00 a.m. until 7 p.m. It will also be open at those same hours on Labor Day (Sept. 2).

The park will be closed for two weeks and reopen for Halloween Haunt on September 20, the website said.

