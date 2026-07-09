Kenton Ridge High School softball player honored at Reds game

CINCINNATI/SPRINGFIELD — A Kenton Ridge High School softball player was recently honored at a Cincinnati Reds game.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The Kenton Ridge High School Softball team said in a social media post that Brenna Fyffe was honored at the Johnny Bench Awards Ceremony on Tuesday.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Could you be owed money? PUCO says AES Ohio customers due over $11 million refund
- Bonnie Tyler, ‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’ singer, dies at 75
- Next heatwave on tap for the Valley
She was named the top softball catcher in Ohio.
Fyffe was one of 10 players recognized before the Cincinnati Reds played the Philadelphia Phillies.
She helped lead the Cougars to back-to-back undefeated Division IV Softball championships.
The Kenton Ridge Softball team has won 64 straight games.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]