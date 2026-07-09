Kenton Ridge High School softball player honored at Reds game

CINCINNATI/SPRINGFIELD — A Kenton Ridge High School softball player was recently honored at a Cincinnati Reds game.

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The Kenton Ridge High School Softball team said in a social media post that Brenna Fyffe was honored at the Johnny Bench Awards Ceremony on Tuesday.

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She was named the top softball catcher in Ohio.

Fyffe was one of 10 players recognized before the Cincinnati Reds played the Philadelphia Phillies.

She helped lead the Cougars to back-to-back undefeated Division IV Softball championships.

The Kenton Ridge Softball team has won 64 straight games.

Reds Honor KRHS Cincinnati- Brenna Fyffe Photo contributed by Kenton Ridge Softball (via Facebook) (Kenton Ridge Softball (via Facebook))

Reds Honor KRHS Cincinnati- Brenna Fyffe Photo contributed by Kenton Ridge Softball (via Facebook) (Kenton Ridge Softball (via Facebook))

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