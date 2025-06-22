Kellogg sues Ohio food truck, seeks all profits

A food manufacturing giant has sued an Ohio food truck, claiming they are benefiting from its iconic waffle brand.

On June 3, Michigan-based Kellogg filed a federal lawsuit against the food truck “L’eggo My Egroll.”

The complaint alleges that the business’ name and design infringe on Kellogg’s trademarks, and customers will associate the term with the company’s Eggo Waffles.

Kellogg states they had multiple conversations with the food truck about removing infringing content, but the food truck “ignored” their demands and asked “for Kellogg to purchase its entire business in exchange for a substantial monetary sum.”

In addition to asking that the food truck stop using anything resembling the Eggo brand, Kellogg is also demanding that the business “account for and pay over to Kellogg all gains, profits, and advantages derived from its violation.”

Kellogg is also asking the business to pay attorney’s fees.

The food truck has 30 days to respond to the lawsuit.

