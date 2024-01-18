‘Keeps the blood pumping;’ Propane delivery driver helps keep people warm during brutal cold

GREENE COUNTY — Freezing temperatures are going to stay low all week, and a propane delivery driver is working to keep people warm.

Sam Ashworth spends his days sprinting back and forth in the brutal cold to fill up people’s propane tanks.

“Keeps the blood pumping. It’s like a game, you know, you got to get ready and suit up for the battle and go at it,” Ashworth said.

Ashworth said people use propane to heat their water heaters, furnaces, and similar things. He said since Monday when temperatures truly plummeted he’s been busy.

“When we first came in over the weekend. That was probably 20 calls for each route. And there’s seven routes,” Ashworth said.

The calls have only continued, making propane gas is in high demand at the moment,

Prices in Ohio have been climbing for Propane since the first week of December and the latest data indicated prices are at $2.57 per gallon.

“We kind of match your tank size to what you’ll be burning in your house,” Ashworth said.

Most people on Ashworth’s route have set a cycle for fill-ups, but the sooner people call to get their tanks filled when it’s this cold, the better.

“Usually, we’d like to have customers call in on like 25 or 30% on their tank. But we do have customers that have it go out occasionally And we have to restore the furnace and a water heater,” Ashworth said.

Ashworth told News Center 7′s Kayla McDermott that with everyone running their heat right now, Propane doesn't leave anything behind in someone's house like gas or diesel does. Those fuels emit more carbon dioxide, Methane, and other gases, which makes Propane one of the cleanest energy sources.









































































































































































































