Kayaker rescued by firefighters from frozen Little Miami River in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY — Several firefighters rescued a trapped kayaker from the frozen Little Miami River in Warren County over the weekend.

>>PHOTOS: Kayaker rescued by firefighters on frozen Little Miami River in Warren County

Deerfield Township Fire Rescue wrote on social media they were training along with other crews Saturday morning when they initial reports of a trapped person on a kayak in the Little Miami River.

The Hamilton Township Fire Department told our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati that they got the call around 11 a.m. that a person got caught up in ice near the Monkey Bar and Grill in Maineville.

Firefighters had to deal with a wind chill of -7 on Saturday but rescued the person.

WCPO reports that the person was not hurt.

Union Township firefighters were also at the scene to assist in the rescue.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 5 Kayaker rescued by firefighters on frozen Little Miami River in Warren County Photo contributed by Deerfield Township Fire Rescue (Credit: Deerfield Township Fire Rescue)

©2024 Cox Media Group