Juvenile hurt in shooting on I-75

CINCINNATI — A juvenile was shot along Interstate 75 in Cincinnati on Tuesday, according to our media partner WCPO-9 TV.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Cincinnati police responded to reports of a shooting on I-75 southbound near the Western Hill Viaduct just after 1 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

A juvenile was injured, but their injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening, WCPO-9 reported.

Police didn’t provide the age of the juvenile.

The investigation into this shooting is ongoing, and additional details weren’t immediately available.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group