Juvenile driver charged after leading police on chase in stolen vehicle

HUBER HEIGHTS — A juvenile driver is facing charges after leading police on a chase in a stolen vehicle Sunday night.

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Around 11:25 p.m. Sunday, Huber Heights police officers were pursuing a vehicle that had been entered as stolen by the Ohio State Highway Patrol, according to a spokesperson for the department.

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Officers were able to conduct a successful Precision Immobilization Technique (PIT) maneuver on the fleeing vehicle.

No injuries were reported, but the Juvenile male driver and two juvenile female passengers were transported to Dayton Children’s Hospital out of precaution, according to police.

The Juvenile driver was charged with failure to comply and grand theft. The passengers were charged with unruly conduct.

We will continue following this story.

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