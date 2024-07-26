UPDATE: SWAT now part of police standoff in Springfield that has street blocked

SPRINGFIELD — SWAT is now on the scene of the standoff occurring as part of the police presence on North Belmont Avenue in Springfield.

>> Police release mug shot of driver accused of hitting, dragging 9-year-old girl a half-mile

Police are focusing their attention on a residence in the 700 block, a Springfield police dispatch sergeant confirms, and have been there at least 30 minutes or more. Police have blocked traffic from entering North Belmont Avenue.

The sergeant said the situation possibly involves a suspected felony theft involving at least two persons.

News Center 7′s Malik Patterson is on his way to gather all the information he can about the situation. He’ll have a report for News Center 7 at 11.

>> GALLERY: See photos of the police North Belmont Avenue standoff in Springfield

Meantime, we will update this developing report on whio.com as we learn more.





©2024 Cox Media Group