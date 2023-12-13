Judge rules to temporarily stop NCAA from enforcing transfer rule

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Division 1 college athletes who had been denied the chance to play immediately after transferring because of the National Collegiate Athletic Association’s (NCAA) Transfer Eligibility Rule are now free to compete, according to a new ruling.

On Wednesday, a federal judge granted a 14-day restraining order to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and six other attorneys general as part of their antitrust lawsuit against the rule.

“Right now, you can’t make a player sit out a year,” Judge John Preston Bailey said.

The ruling keeps the NCAA from enforcing the transfer rule until at least Dec. 27, when the judge will consider the motion for a preliminary injunction to extend the order until a full trial can be held.

The judge also prohibited the NCAA from enforcing its Restitution Rule, which would allow the NCAA to punish athletes and their schools in retaliation for this action.

As News Center 7 previously reported, the transfer rule requires college athletes who transfer from one Division 1 school to another to sit out one year before competing in games unless the NCAA waives the rule for a particular athlete.

“We’re challenging the rule to restore fairness, competition and the autonomy of college athletes in their educational pursuits,” Yost said.

Yost was joined in the lawsuit by attorneys general from Colorado, Illinois, New York, North Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia.

