Judge issues ruling on competency of man accused of killing 4 people in Butler Twp.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A Montgomery County Judge has issued his ruling on the competency of the man accused of shooting and killing four people in Butler Twp. nearly two years ago.

In an order filed on Tuesday, Judge Dennis Adkins ruled that Stephan Marlow is incompetent to stand trial at this time, but there’s a “substantial probability” that he can be restored to competency.

The ruling came a week after Marlow appeared in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for a hearing where his attorneys and prosecutors presented their cases on his competency.

The prosecutor’s doctor said Marlow has been restored to competency and can now stand trial, but the opinion of the defense’s doctor said that while he could be restored, he has not been at this time.

Adkins ruled that Marlow is “in need of the least restrictive treatment alternative consistent with [his] treatment needs for restoration to competency and with the safety of the community.”

Marlow has been ordered to remain at Summit Behavioral Healthcare for treatment.

The facility has also been ordered to submit a written report to the court no later than Nov. 15, 2024. If the examiner’s opinion is that Marlow remains incompetent to stand trial, then the examiner will offer a recommendation as to the least restrictive treatment alternative, according to court documents.

Marlow is facing 12 counts of aggravated murder for the killings of Clyde and Eva Knox, and Sarah and Kayla Anderson in August 2022. He pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity in connection with the shooting deaths.

He was caught by police in Kansas after a day after the murders.

