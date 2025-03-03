Johnny Gaudreau’s widow posts message after Stadium Series tribute

COLUMBUS — The widow of the late Johnny Gaudreau wrote a message after Saturday’s Stadium Series between the Columbus Blue Jackets and Detroit Red Wings.

The Columbus Blue Jackets posted a message on behalf of Meredith Gaudreau on social media.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart to the NHL, Detroit Red Wings, and especially the Columbus Blue Jackets for honoring John in so many ways during the Stadium Series this weekend,” she said.

Meredith said her family felt the support and love from management, players, and fans from both teams.

“Thank you most of all for including our children by making them a big part of all the events throughout the weekend,” she said. “I know John truly appreciates it as much as I do.”

As previously reported by News Center 7, Johnny, also known as “Johnny Hockey,” and his younger brother Matthew were riding bikes near their New Jersey home back in August when they were hit and killed by a vehicle. It happened one day before their sister’s wedding.

Saturday’s game drew over 90,000 fans, making it the second largest in NHL history, according to our news partner WBNS in Columbus.

The Blue Jackets defeated the Red Wings, 5-3.

The Associated Press and WBNS-TV contributed to this story.

