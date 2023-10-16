Jefferson Twp. school board president dies at 83

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — Jefferson Township’s school board president Vilma Helms died last week at the age of 83.

Helms died on Oct. 11 at Hospice of Dayton, according to her obituary.

She was a teacher in Dayton Public Schools for 20 years.

Helms also served as the Jefferson Township board president for the last 19 years.

“She lived life to the fullest and loved her community and family,” her obituary reads.

She was not up for re-election before her passing.

A visitation will take place at Tobias Funeral Home on Far Hills Avenue on Oct. 17 from 5-8 p.m.





