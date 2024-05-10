‘I’ve been there;’ Local veteran helps others in honor of Military Spouse Appreciation Day

DAYTON — They are the backbone for so many of our local families in the Miami Valley and today was a chance to give them their due.

It is Military Spouse Appreciation Day and News Center 7′s Nick Foley introduced us to one significant other who has lived it from both sides.

Air Force veteran and military spouse, Kenzie Kattich said, “It’s stressful just knowing that you’re one phone call away from having your spouse be gone for the next six, eight months.”

After six years of active duty as a member of the Air Force Security Force, Kattich truly understands the burdens and uncertainties so many military significant others endure every day.

“I’ve been there so I know the feeling. I know the rush of you know, ready to go whenever mission calls, you’re there. But then I’m just kind of here in the home front just waiting for you to get back,” Kattich said.

In addition to now running her own cleaning business, Kattich makes it her new mission to help other spouses who may have been struggling to adapt from sitting on Wright-Patterson’s Leadership Team for its Key Spouse Program to helping fund weekly skates with veterans as a member of the base hockey club, she understands having someone in your corner can go a long way.

“We’re kind of just their support system while their spouses are gone. And then even when they’re here on the home front. We’re still hosting unit barbeques and we have meetings to kind of share our experiences as military spouses and let them know that they’re not alone. We’re all kind of going through the same thing, and that usually helps ease mine quite a bit,” Kattich said.

Along with Spouse Appreciate Day, May is an important stretch for the folks at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and other military members across the country, Memorial Day is right around the corner and May is Military Appreciation Month.

